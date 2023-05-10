Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $11.96 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $11.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203943 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. As of this moment, Eldorado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGO traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.02M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.46M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $272.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.53M to a low estimate of $262.18M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $213.4M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.99M, an increase of 35.50% over than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $966M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.98M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.