Endava plc (DAVA) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

In the latest session, Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at $52.57 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $52.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507590 shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endava plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $185.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $115.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAVA has traded an average of 316.02K shares per day and 239.47k over the past ten days. A total of 57.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.15M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.23M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $254.71M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $255.58M to a low estimate of $252.61M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $197.88M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.91M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $789.18M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.