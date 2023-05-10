EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ENLC

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) closed the day trading at $8.74 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3480915 shares were traded. ENLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENLC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

On September 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2022, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389,800 led to the insider holds 497,107 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 180,000 shares of ENLC for $2,115,000 on Feb 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 707,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 each. As a result, the insider received 164,160 and left with 171,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENLC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 9.09B. As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENLC traded about 2.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENLC traded about 2.28M shares per day. A total of 468.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 249.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.75M with a Short Ratio of 13.75M, compared to 13.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Dividends & Splits

ENLC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.32. The current Payout Ratio is 57.10% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.67B and the low estimate is $8.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.