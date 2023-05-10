Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $57.09 High

In the latest session, Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) closed at $55.65 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $56.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537474 shares were traded. ENV stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Envestnet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $71 from $63 previously.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when O’Brien Shelly sold 8,800 shares for $56.84 per share. The transaction valued at 500,192 led to the insider holds 23,709 shares of the business.

Cooper Barry D. sold 530 shares of ENV for $30,173 on Mar 30. The SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. now owns 30,242 shares after completing the transaction at $56.93 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, O’Brien Shelly, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,358 shares for $56.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,048 and left with 28,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENV now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 63.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENV has reached a high of $70.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENV has traded an average of 437.00K shares per day and 501.68k over the past ten days. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.79M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ENV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 12.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $317.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $323M to a low estimate of $313.2M. As of the current estimate, Envestnet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.85M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.23M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $336M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318.55M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.