EPAM (EPAM Systems Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) closed the day trading at $231.34 down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $231.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109931 shares were traded. EPAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $231.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $370 from $390 previously.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $510.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $510 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Peterson Jason D. sold 1,000 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 11,762 shares of the business.

Dvorkin Viktar sold 13,333 shares of EPAM for $5,877,720 on Aug 22. The SVP/Head of Global Delivery now owns 7,572 shares after completing the transaction at $440.84 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Abrahams Gary C, who serves as the VP, Corporate Controller, PAO of the company, sold 557 shares for $452.64 each. As a result, the insider received 252,120 and left with 1,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPAM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.03B and an Enterprise Value of 12.48B. As of this moment, EPAM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPAM has reached a high of $462.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 284.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 342.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPAM traded about 500.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPAM traded about 706.57k shares per day. A total of 57.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.71M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EPAM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 873.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 756.4k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.69 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.16 and $10.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.74. EPS for the following year is $12.66, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $11.91.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, EPAM Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.82B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $5.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.