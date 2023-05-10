Examining Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $121.36 in the prior trading day, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) closed at $123.39, up 1.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629571 shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $131.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRI now has a Market Capitalization of 55.73B and an Enterprise Value of 58.37B. As of this moment, Thomson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $133.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 442.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 473.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.42M. Insiders hold about 55.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 2M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02. The current Payout Ratio is 80.00% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.01 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Thomson Reuters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.63B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.32B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.