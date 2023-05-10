Fox Corporation (FOXA) Stock Closes down -1.52% on Tuesday Trading

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) closed the day trading at $31.68 down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $32.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6425626 shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOXA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares for $35.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,592,953 led to the insider holds 49,384 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of FOXA for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 815,335 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, MURDOCH LACHLAN K, who serves as the Executive Chair, CEO of the company, sold 126,773 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 4,627,214 and left with 152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXA now has a Market Capitalization of 17.63B and an Enterprise Value of 21.79B. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $37.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOXA traded about 3.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOXA traded about 4.12M shares per day. A total of 541.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.56M with a Short Ratio of 22.56M, compared to 26.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Dividends & Splits

FOXA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $4.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.11B to a low estimate of $3.95B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.46B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.06B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.97B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.95B and the low estimate is $14.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.