Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GSBD

After finishing at $13.07 in the prior trading day, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) closed at $13.09, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663609 shares were traded. GSBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSBD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 25, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20.25 to $15.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B. As of this moment, Goldman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSBD has reached a high of $18.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 643.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 714.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.62M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GSBD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GSBD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.96.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $109.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.11M to a low estimate of $105.23M. As of the current estimate, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.45M, an estimated increase of 40.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.66M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $40.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $112.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.51M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.45M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.14M and the low estimate is $395.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.