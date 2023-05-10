Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) expected to report EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) closed at $1.22 down -5.43% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665984 shares were traded. GTEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on May 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTEC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.47M and an Enterprise Value of 36.97M. As of this moment, Greenland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTEC has reached a high of $4.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6529, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4422.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTEC has traded an average of 110.68K shares per day and 588.84k over the past ten days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.11M. Insiders hold about 52.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTEC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 8.84k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.1M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $29.31M, an estimated decrease of -29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.67M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of -$29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.84M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.83M, up 15.50% from the average estimate.