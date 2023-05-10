Guess’ Inc. (GES)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

As of close of business last night, Guess’ Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.14, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $18.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518753 shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CHIDONI ANTHONY sold 10,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 166,000 led to the insider holds 199,552 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. As of this moment, Guess”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GES traded 832.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 594.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 5.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 20.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, GES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 3 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $555.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $556M to a low estimate of $555M. As of the current estimate, Guess’ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $593.47M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.03M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $660M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $632M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.