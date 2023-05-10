High and low EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)’s current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5835304 shares were traded. DAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $47 from $40 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Taylor David S bought 5,000 shares for $32.83 per share. The transaction valued at 164,125 led to the insider holds 25,360 shares of the business.

Taylor David S bought 5,000 shares of DAL for $171,275 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 20,360 shares after completing the transaction at $34.26 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, HAUENSTEIN GLEN W, who serves as the President of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $34.53 each. As a result, the insider received 172,650 and left with 273,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.40B and an Enterprise Value of 44.35B. As of this moment, Delta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAL has reached a high of $42.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.24.

Shares Statistics:

DAL traded an average of 10.08M shares per day over the past three months and 9.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 642.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DAL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.51M with a Short Ratio of 25.51M, compared to 19.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.21 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.56 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.15B to a low estimate of $14.06B. As of the current estimate, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.31B, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.49B, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.87B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.71B and the low estimate is $53.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.