High and low EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)’s current quarter

The price of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed at $8.39 in the last session, down -2.10% from day before closing price of $8.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11144484 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.25B and an Enterprise Value of 15.53B. As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $18.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPW traded on average about 16.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.85M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 114.64M with a Short Ratio of 114.64M, compared to 121.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.16% and a Short% of Float of 26.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 1.16, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $356.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.22M to a low estimate of $337.9M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400.23M, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $357.54M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.