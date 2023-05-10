How is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ: IART) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $50.37 in the prior trading day, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) closed at $50.02, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535675 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IART by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when McBreen Michael J. sold 1,843 shares for $54.29 per share. The transaction valued at 100,064 led to the insider holds 28,796 shares of the business.

DAVIS ROBERT T. JR. sold 1,566 shares of IART for $86,463 on Mar 01. The EVP & President, TT now owns 45,920 shares after completing the transaction at $55.21 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Evoli Lisa, who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, sold 3,767 shares for $57.00 each. As a result, the insider received 214,731 and left with 18,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IART now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B and an Enterprise Value of 5.60B. As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $62.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 522.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $398.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400.18M to a low estimate of $397.34M. As of the current estimate, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $397.81M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.83M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $409M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.33M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.