I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in California Resources Corporation (CRC).

The price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed at $39.71 in the last session, up 0.03% from day before closing price of $39.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994571 shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $51 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRC traded on average about 721.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 662.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 3.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRC is 1.13, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.26 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $539.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $600M to a low estimate of $428.3M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $723M, an estimated decrease of -25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.31M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $430.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.