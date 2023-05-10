I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG).

As of close of business last night, Signet Jewelers Limited’s stock clocked out at $70.42, up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $70.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554579 shares were traded. SIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 10, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On November 01, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Singleton Jamie sold 17,500 shares for $80.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,400,000 led to the insider holds 211,056 shares of the business.

Drosos Virginia sold 10,000 shares of SIG for $774,337 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,104,434 shares after completing the transaction at $77.43 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Hilson Joan M, sold 10,000 shares for $70.72 each. As a result, the insider received 707,217 and left with 258,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.16B. As of this moment, Signet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIG has reached a high of $83.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIG traded 766.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 616.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.03M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SIG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.29M, compared to 5.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for SIG, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $11.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $9.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Signet Jewelers Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.15B and the low estimate is $7.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.