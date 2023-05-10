In spite of General Motors Company’s (NYSE:GM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, General Motors Company’s stock clocked out at $33.28, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $33.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11827396 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $37.

On April 13, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2023, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares for $42.65 per share. The transaction valued at 671,439 led to the insider holds 71,209 shares of the business.

Carlisle Stephen K. sold 18,000 shares of GM for $755,460 on Feb 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 46,170 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 44.05B and an Enterprise Value of 130.27B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GM traded 14.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 32.54M with a Short Ratio of 26.35M, compared to 27.78M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, GM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $41.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.82B to a low estimate of $38.43B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.2B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.05B and the low estimate is $165.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.