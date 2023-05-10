In spite of Varonis Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRNS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $23.60 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $23.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 836150 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.55B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $35.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRNS traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.08% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 4.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $119.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120M to a low estimate of $118.3M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $111.45M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.5M, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.5M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $516.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587.62M and the low estimate is $522M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.