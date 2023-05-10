In the case of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), what’s next?

In the latest session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) closed at $37.28 down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $37.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2405818 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Capri Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $45.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edwards Thomas Jr. bought 4,900 shares for $41.07 per share. The transaction valued at 201,243 led to the insider holds 127,319 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D bought 240,000 shares of CPRI for $9,976,236 on Mar 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,967,545 shares after completing the transaction at $41.57 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Gibbons Judy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 each. As a result, the insider received 240,483 and left with 24,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPRI has traded an average of 2.65M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $5.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.94B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.