In What Direction Will VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $4.14 in the last session, down -2.59% from day before closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367568 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 457.18M and an Enterprise Value of 509.03M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7637.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGY traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 5.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EGY is 0.25, which was 0.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $87.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.41M to a low estimate of $87.41M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.66M, an estimated increase of 27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.16M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 25.10% from the average estimate.