International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.15

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed the day trading at $121.17 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $123.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4536073 shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $140 from $150 previously.

On April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $143 to $135.

Evercore ISI reiterated its In-line rating for the stock on April 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when KAVANAUGH JAMES J sold 38,519 shares for $133.73 per share. The transaction valued at 5,151,038 led to the insider holds 74,467 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 3,000 shares of IBM for $445,088 on Nov 22. The VP, Controller now owns 14,553 shares after completing the transaction at $148.36 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, FARR DAVID N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,000 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBM now has a Market Capitalization of 115.29B and an Enterprise Value of 159.58B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $153.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBM traded about 4.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBM traded about 4.17M shares per day. A total of 907.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.33M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.68M with a Short Ratio of 24.68M, compared to 25.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

IBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.64, up from 6.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.90. The current Payout Ratio is 326.40% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $9.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.43. EPS for the following year is $10.02, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.57 and $9.53.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $15.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.7B to a low estimate of $15.48B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.54B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.87B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.59B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.53B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.63B and the low estimate is $63.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.