Invest in NICE Ltd. (NICE) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $188.52 in the prior trading day, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) closed at $188.54, up 0.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120700 shares were traded. NICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $236.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $315.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NICE now has a Market Capitalization of 14.29B and an Enterprise Value of 13.49B. As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $235.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 315.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 546.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.53M. Shares short for NICE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.29M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NICE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.47 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.39. EPS for the following year is $9.48, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.91 and $9.2.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $564.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $570.5M to a low estimate of $562.3M. As of the current estimate, NICE Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $527.43M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.36M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $568.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.