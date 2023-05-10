Invest in Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to keep your portfolio healthy

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed the day trading at $63.84 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $64.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2649034 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on April 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $90 from $95 previously.

On February 08, 2023, TD Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Raymond James Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTR now has a Market Capitalization of 35.93B and an Enterprise Value of 46.96B. As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $104.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTR traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTR traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 516.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.04M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Dividends & Splits

NTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.87, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.54, with high estimates of $3.87 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.34 and $7.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.63. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $5.32.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $6.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.18B to a low estimate of $5.86B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $7.45B, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.76B, a decrease of -17.70% less than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.04B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.88B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2B and the low estimate is $26.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.