Invest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at $0.06 down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $0.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4833228 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0586 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0551.

For a deeper understanding of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.05M and an Enterprise Value of 35.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.01.

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4196.

For the past three months, PBTS has traded an average of 16.79M shares per day and 21.79M over the past ten days. A total of 935.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 794.45M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.35% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 12.81M, compared to 11.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.