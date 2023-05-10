Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $21.11 in the prior trading day, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) closed at $20.44, down -3.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5855021 shares were traded. ZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 07, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $33.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hyzer Peter Cameron sold 10,000 shares for $22.09 per share. The transaction valued at 220,904 led to the insider holds 1,177,455 shares of the business.

Schuck Henry sold 1,000,000 shares of ZI for $28,284,462 on Feb 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 12,288,001 shares after completing the transaction at $28.28 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Schuck Henry, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 41,667 shares for $28.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,178,127 and left with 362,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.58B. As of this moment, ZoomInfo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZI has reached a high of $51.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 403.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 13.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $310.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.94M to a low estimate of $310M. As of the current estimate, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.1M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.68M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.