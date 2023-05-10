IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The price of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) closed at $186.01 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $189.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1286397 shares were traded. IQV stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IQV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $265.

On December 06, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $251.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $275 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Knightly Kevin C sold 4,446 shares for $225.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,068 led to the insider holds 1,973 shares of the business.

Sherbet Eric sold 1,000 shares of IQV for $230,000 on Feb 14. The insider now owns 17,053 shares after completing the transaction at $230.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IQV now has a Market Capitalization of 34.92B and an Enterprise Value of 46.75B. As of this moment, IQVIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQV has reached a high of $249.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $165.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IQV traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.29M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.3, while EPS last year was $2.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.53 and $10.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.42. EPS for the following year is $11.97, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.01 and $11.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.74B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.41B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.02B and the low estimate is $16.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.