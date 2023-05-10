Is this a Prime Time To acquire Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed the day trading at $342.65 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $344.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1879279 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADBE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Belsky Scott sold 3,000 shares for $374.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,123,680 led to the insider holds 24,683 shares of the business.

WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,000 shares of ADBE for $1,093,285 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 375,965 shares after completing the transaction at $364.43 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, WARNOCK JOHN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 672 shares for $378.94 each. As a result, the insider received 254,647 and left with 378,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 170.37B and an Enterprise Value of 168.84B. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $451.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 361.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 351.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADBE traded about 3.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADBE traded about 3.39M shares per day. A total of 459.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.9 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $3.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.88, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $3.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.91 and $15.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $17.6, with 30 analysts recommending between $19.23 and $16.49.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $4.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.81B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.39B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.86B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.79B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.61B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.74B and the low estimate is $20.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.