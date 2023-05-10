It’s a good day to be an Natera Inc. (NTRA) shareholder

The closing price of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) was $53.00 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $53.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450716 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 949 shares for $54.98 per share. The transaction valued at 52,176 led to the insider holds 67,197 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 885 shares of NTRA for $48,657 on Apr 24. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 212,405 shares after completing the transaction at $54.98 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, RABINOWITZ DANIEL, who serves as the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 342 shares for $54.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,803 and left with 177,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.74.

Shares Statistics:

NTRA traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.90M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 6.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.04 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.08, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.77 and -$4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.54M to a low estimate of $219.4M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.13M, an estimated increase of 17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.66M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of $17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $243.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $990.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.