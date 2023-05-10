It’s a good day to be an Ready Capital Corporation (RC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Ready Capital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.05, down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $10.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1460832 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 3,841 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 42,443 led to the insider holds 60,406 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of RC for $54,773 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 56,565 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mielle Dominique, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,124 and bolstered with 35,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B. As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $14.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RC traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.56M, compared to 8.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.64, RC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $80.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.4M to a low estimate of $60.5M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.84M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.67M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.4M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.8M and the low estimate is $298.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.