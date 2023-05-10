It’s an appealing income play to consider The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

The price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed at $33.26 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $33.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900357 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAKE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On January 25, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAKE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.51B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAKE traded on average about 993.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.90% and a Short% of Float of 25.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAKE is 1.08, which was 0.81 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 94.90% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.73. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $871.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $881.3M to a low estimate of $861M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $793.71M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.11M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $922.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $875.68M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.