It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Illumina Inc. (ILMN) stock

The closing price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was $194.26 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $195.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910632 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares for $199.06 per share. The transaction valued at 779,737 led to the insider holds 2,881 shares of the business.

Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of ILMN for $1,088,982 on Feb 22. The SVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $201.74 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $211.57 each. As a result, the insider received 105,785 and left with 38,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 34.56B and an Enterprise Value of 36.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $258.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 216.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.21.

Shares Statistics:

ILMN traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 4.91M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 15.00% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.