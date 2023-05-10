It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) stock

The price of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at $41.82 in the last session, down -2.63% from day before closing price of $42.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530457 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SILK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares for $44.51 per share. The transaction valued at 300,593 led to the insider holds 115,683 shares of the business.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H sold 5,000 shares of SILK for $209,550 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 144,454 shares after completing the transaction at $41.91 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Rogers Erica J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $39.77 each. As a result, the insider received 238,635 and left with 269,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SILK traded on average about 559.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 392.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $40.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.1M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.02M, an estimated increase of 45.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.5M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $45.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $179.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.64M, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $223.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.9M and the low estimate is $218M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.