JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

The closing price of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) was $7.01 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $7.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5944938 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBLU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBLU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

JBLU traded an average of 8.22M shares per day over the past three months and 9.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.7M with a Short Ratio of 19.70M, compared to 15.29M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67B to a low estimate of $2.59B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.44B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.63B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.55B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.16B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.12B and the low estimate is $10.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.