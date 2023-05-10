KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596283 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KREF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $21.50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Mattson W Patrick bought 8,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 84,775 led to the insider holds 245,651 shares of the business.

Salem Matthew A bought 25,000 shares of KREF for $267,562 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 386,817 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 each. As a result, the insider received 82,917,500 and left with 10,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 760.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KREF traded 580.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 559.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.27M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 2.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, KREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $48.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $44.9M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.87M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.4M, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.87M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $229M and the low estimate is $180.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.