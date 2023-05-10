Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.61, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $57.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585852 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $60.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Harrington Timothy Sean sold 1,700 shares for $56.98 per share. The transaction valued at 96,868 led to the insider holds 4,582 shares of the business.

Ohlman Dustin sold 1,300 shares of KNX for $72,930 on Apr 25. The VP Intermodal now owns 137 shares after completing the transaction at $56.10 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Ohlman Dustin, who serves as the VP Intermodal of the company, sold 500 shares for $48.32 each. As a result, the insider received 24,160 and left with 330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.20B and an Enterprise Value of 11.01B. As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNX traded 1.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.53M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 8.40M, compared to 7.59M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, KNX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.