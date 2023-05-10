Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.08

In the latest session, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $77.31 down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $80.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586252 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Broadband Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 11.93B and an Enterprise Value of 15.44B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $126.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBRDK has traded an average of 796.21K shares per day and 994.99k over the past ten days. A total of 125.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.21M. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.96% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.45 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.27. EPS for the following year is $12.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $16.08 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $968.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.