Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Stock Price Peaks at $2.3500 During Trading

The closing price of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) was $2.15 for the day, down -6.52% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757703 shares were traded. MEGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MEGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MEGL now has a Market Capitalization of 29.57M and an Enterprise Value of 14.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEGL has reached a high of $249.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2832.

Shares Statistics:

MEGL traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 13.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Insiders hold about 62.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 58.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 39.19k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.