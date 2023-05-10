Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) expected to report EPS of $5.2 for the current quarter

After finishing at $108.71 in the prior trading day, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed at $110.94, up 2.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5637557 shares were traded. MPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $135 from $153 previously.

On March 29, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $132 to $150.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 28, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $149.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Gagle Suzanne sold 60,019 shares for $134.28 per share. The transaction valued at 8,059,351 led to the insider holds 45,997 shares of the business.

Gagle Suzanne sold 60,021 shares of MPC for $8,236,682 on Apr 03. The Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff now owns 45,997 shares after completing the transaction at $137.23 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Rucker Kim K.W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 780,000 and left with 34,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPC now has a Market Capitalization of 46.12B and an Enterprise Value of 63.21B. As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $138.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 444.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 12.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.83, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.09 and a low estimate of $3.77, while EPS last year was $10.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.16, with high estimates of $9.65 and low estimates of $3.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.06 and $15.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.94. EPS for the following year is $13.07, with 16 analysts recommending between $16 and $8.66.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $34.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.79B to a low estimate of $23.58B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $54.24B, an estimated decrease of -35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.93B, a decrease of -13.90% over than the figure of -$35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.21B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.95B, down -21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160B and the low estimate is $96.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.