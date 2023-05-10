MGM Resorts International (MGM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

In the latest session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $43.39 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $43.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4116511 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MGM Resorts International’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $60 from $59 previously.

On February 24, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $59.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when SANDERS COREY IAN sold 50,000 shares for $44.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,220,985 led to the insider holds 161,632 shares of the business.

Mckinney-James Rose sold 2,870 shares of MGM for $124,070 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $43.23 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, McManus John, who serves as the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $43.47 each. As a result, the insider received 869,350 and left with 68,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.80B and an Enterprise Value of 43.32B. As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGM has traded an average of 4.55M shares per day and 5.48M over the past ten days. A total of 374.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.31M with a Short Ratio of 8.31M, compared to 8.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MGM is 0.01, from 0.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.51B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.81B, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.13B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.63B and the low estimate is $14.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.