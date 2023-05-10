National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

As of close of business last night, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.85, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $22.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249200 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EYE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 311.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $43.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EYE traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.14% stake in the company. Shares short for EYE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 5.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $551.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $539.5M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $527.71M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $532.09M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.