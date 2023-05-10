Navient Corporation (NAVI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) was $14.85 for the day, up 0.07% from the previous closing price of $14.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906085 shares were traded. NAVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NAVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

On October 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $14.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when HAUBER STEPHEN M sold 11,351 shares for $19.17 per share. The transaction valued at 217,546 led to the insider holds 217,081 shares of the business.

KANE JOHN M sold 17,006 shares of NAVI for $281,606 on Jan 03. The EVP & Group President now owns 607,303 shares after completing the transaction at $16.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAVI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B. As of this moment, Navient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVI has reached a high of $19.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.22.

Shares Statistics:

NAVI traded an average of 954.61K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.43M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 7.75M, compared to 7.82M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 10.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NAVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $236M to a low estimate of $202M. As of the current estimate, Navient Corporation’s year-ago sales were $271M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.86M, a decrease of -15.40% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $927M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $884.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933M and the low estimate is $711M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.