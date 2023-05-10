Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Stock Price Peaks at $17.05 During Trading

As of close of business last night, Neogen Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.89, down -1.57% from its previous closing price of $17.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076808 shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Jones Douglas Edward bought 2,500 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 44,775 led to the insider holds 11,860 shares of the business.

Quinlan Steven J. bought 5,000 shares of NEOG for $58,150 on Oct 11. The VP & CFO now owns 32,722 shares after completing the transaction at $11.63 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, BOEHM WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $13.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,770 and bolstered with 23,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. As of this moment, Neogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 544.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $27.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEOG traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.9M with a Short Ratio of 12.90M, compared to 13.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $227.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $227.81M to a low estimate of $226.9M. As of the current estimate, Neogen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $140.09M, an estimated increase of 62.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.92M, an increase of 73.10% over than the figure of $62.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $808.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $807.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $527.16M, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $946.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.8M and the low estimate is $944.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.