NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) closed at $9.34 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $9.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717321 shares were traded. DNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NOW Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 04, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 872.08M. As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $14.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNOW has traded an average of 844.28K shares per day and 721.01k over the past ten days. A total of 111.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.95M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $587.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $592.9M to a low estimate of $574M. As of the current estimate, NOW Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $615.62M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $603M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.