Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

As of close of business last night, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock clocked out at $312.15, up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $311.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615536 shares were traded. ODFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $313.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ODFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $350 from $301 previously.

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $340 to $339.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $291 to $326.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Bates David J. sold 1,208 shares for $344.71 per share. The transaction valued at 416,410 led to the insider holds 14,082 shares of the business.

CONGDON DAVID S sold 20,000 shares of ODFL for $7,036,400 on Feb 16. The Executive Chairman now owns 822,707 shares after completing the transaction at $351.82 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gabosch Bradley R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $358.21 each. As a result, the insider received 967,167 and left with 5,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ODFL now has a Market Capitalization of 33.59B and an Enterprise Value of 33.46B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ODFL has reached a high of $381.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 333.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 304.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ODFL traded 721.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 956.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.33M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ODFL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.47M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.30, ODFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for ODFL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.2 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.88, with high estimates of $3.28 and low estimates of $2.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12 and $10.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.02. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.95 and $11.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ODFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.