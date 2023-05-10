Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.13, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $29.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1432107 shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OHI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OHI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22B and an Enterprise Value of 11.21B. As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OHI traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.51M with a Short Ratio of 22.51M, compared to 24.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, OHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.15.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $239.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.4M to a low estimate of $233.42M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.65M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.46M, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $250.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $988.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $904.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.24M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $944.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $764.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.