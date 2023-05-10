OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) was $36.30 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $35.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034486 shares were traded. OMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $39 from $49 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,000 shares of OMF for $40,233 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 349,612 shares after completing the transaction at $40.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.66B. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $46.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.29.

Shares Statistics:

OMF traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.94M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.85, OMF has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.21. EPS for the following year is $7.59, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.88 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $899M to a low estimate of $857M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $887M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $909M, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $931M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.