Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $23.40

The price of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) closed at $23.40 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $23.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 420435 shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Glajch Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares for $23.82 per share. The transaction valued at 238,185 led to the insider holds 60,666 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,800 shares of OEC for $91,124 on Mar 13. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 52,335 shares after completing the transaction at $23.98 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Hrivnak Robert G., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,514 shares for $26.60 each. As a result, the insider received 66,862 and left with 19,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.37B. As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OEC traded on average about 564.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.46M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 935.89k with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 950.73k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OEC is 0.08, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.52. EPS for the following year is $3, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $567.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $618.83M to a low estimate of $542.64M. As of the current estimate, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s year-ago sales were $541.2M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.97M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $623.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524.06M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.