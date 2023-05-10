Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Stocks Hit Low of $74.34 Before Closing at $75.04

In the latest session, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed at $75.04 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $76.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539017 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oshkosh Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.01B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSK has traded an average of 601.96K shares per day and 691.08k over the past ten days. A total of 65.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OSK is 1.64, from 1.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.27B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.