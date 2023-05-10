Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.48, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1915726 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 979.62M and an Enterprise Value of 4.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0052.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGRE traded 2.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 5.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, PGRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $183.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.79M to a low estimate of $180.7M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185.52M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.23M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.38M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $724.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.66M and the low estimate is $704.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.