Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

As of close of business last night, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s stock clocked out at $14.79, up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2097827 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PEB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORTZ JON E bought 11,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 142,428 led to the insider holds 1,122,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,000 shares of PEB for $39,660 on Mar 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,111,102 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,666 and bolstered with 1,108,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 4.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $24.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PEB traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.62% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 19.15M, compared to 15.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PEB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $388.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.11M to a low estimate of $358.33M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $397.52M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.64M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.55M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.