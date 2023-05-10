Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed the day trading at $13.84 down -2.88% from the previous closing price of $14.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864112 shares were traded. PRMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRMW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares for $16.01 per share. The transaction valued at 762,685 led to the insider holds 1,268,770 shares of the business.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 90,463 shares of PRMW for $1,458,291 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 1,268,770 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,760 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,159 and left with 1,268,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRMW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.92B. As of this moment, Primo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $16.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRMW traded about 790.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRMW traded about 718.75k shares per day. A total of 159.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.63M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

PRMW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $586.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $588M to a low estimate of $583M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $571.4M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.87M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.